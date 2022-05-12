Windfall tax on energy firms not the right way forward - UK's Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday a windfall tax on energy companies was not the right way forward because it would deter investment in new technology. A spike in oil prices due to the war in Ukraine has helped major oil firms book billions of pounds in earnings this year, prompting calls from some politicians for a windfall tax to help families facing a cost of living pressures.

"I don't like them. I didn't think they were the right thing. I don't think they're the right way forward," LBC Radio quoted Johnson as saying when asked if he would rule out a windfall tax. "The disadvantage with those sorts of taxes is that they deter investment ... they need to be investing in new technology, in new energy supply."

