Gujarat women gift PM Modi huge Rakhi in Utkarsh Samaroh

Women of Gujarat's Bharuch gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a huge Rakhi wishing him health while thanking him for his contribution towards the dignity and ease of living of women in the country. The Prime Minister thanked them for giving him strength in the form of the Rakhi and said that it is like a shield for him to inspire him to work harder.

"Your Rakhi has given me strength and capability and power to accomplish the dreams. I consider this rakhi an invaluable gift. It would inspire me to serve the poor and make the governments work towards 100 per cent saturation," he said while addressing a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh virtually. "When I was in Gujarat, there was news regarding my security at times. I used to say that I have got the protection of crores of mothers," PM Modi added. (ANI)

