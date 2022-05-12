Left Menu

UPDATE-1 -More oil, slower demand mean world can weather Russian losses - IEA

Slower products exports and falling domestic demand following sanctions means around a million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil was shut in last month - about half a million bpd less than the Paris-based agency forecast last month. The IEA sees that figure rising to 1.6 million bpd in May, then 2 million in June and nearly 3 million from July onwards if sanctions deter further buying or expand.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 13:42 IST
UPDATE-1 -More oil, slower demand mean world can weather Russian losses - IEA
International Energy Agency

Lower output from Russia due to the fallout from its invasion of Ukraine will not leave the world short of oil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, as supply ramps up elsewhere and Chinese lockdowns tamp down demand.

"Over time, steadily rising volumes from Middle East OPEC+ and the U.S. along with a slowdown in demand growth is expected to fend off an acute supply deficit amid a worsening Russian supply disruption," the IEA said in its monthly oil report. Slower product exports and falling domestic demand following sanctions means around a million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil was shut in last month - about half a million bpd less than the Paris-based agency forecast last month.

The IEA sees that figure rising to 1.6 million bpd in May, then 2 million in June, and nearly 3 million from July onwards if sanctions deter further buying or expansion. Still, Russian exports rebounded in April by 620,000 bpd from the month before to 8.1 million bpd, the IEA said, back to their January-February average as Russian supply is rerouted away from the United States and Europe primarily to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022