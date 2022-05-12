Left Menu

NTPC to raise Rs 5,000 cr via term-loan to fund capex

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 14:23 IST
NTPC to raise Rs 5,000 cr via term-loan to fund capex
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power giant NTPC has invited bids for raising term-loan of up to Rs 5,000 crore, which would be utilized for capital expenditure for ongoing or new electricity generation capacity addition projects.

''Proceeds of the loan shall be utilized towards capital expenditure for ongoing/new capacity addition program, including the takeover of projects, renewable energy projects, coal mining & washeries, renovation & modernization program of various projects, refinancing of loans, and general corporate purposes etc,'' as per the request for proposal (RFP) document.

According to the document, the RFP is of up to Rs 5,000 crore term-loan sought by NTPC Ltd. The minimum amount of loan offered by banks or financial institutions will be Rs 500 crore and in multiples of Rs 500 crore. The bids will be opened on May 27, 2022.

NTPC is the largest power producer in India in terms of both installed capacity and generation with an aggregate group installed capacity of 68,961.68 MW. The NTPC's equity shares are listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022