T'gana Ministers launch subsidised meals scheme for attendants of patients in Govt hospitals

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao and state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday launched the subsidised meal programme of 'Rs 5 meals' to attendants of patients at government hospitals here.

Rao served the attendants after launching the scheme at Osmania General Hospital. Rao, Ali, BJP MLA Raja Singh among others also had food with the attendants. Similarly, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi launched the scheme at another government hospital in the city. As part of the programme, three meals a day would be provided to attendants of patients in 18 major government hospitals at Rs 5 per meal. Free diet is being provided to patients in the hospitals by the Government, but patients attendants find it difficult to get food within hospital premises, an official release said. In view of this, the Government decided to launch a scheme at an annual estimated cost of Rs 3866.88 lakh to provide three meals a day to attendants of patients, it said. The Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) will act as the nodal department in implementing the scheme and will arrange for provision of three meals a day to attendants through the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)