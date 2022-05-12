Left Menu

Lebanon issues 11 licences for small-scale solar power projects

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Lebanese government-issued licenses to eleven companies to begin producing 15 megawatts (MW) of solar power each, energy minister Walid Fayyad said on Thursday during a press conference.

The companies will have a year to secure funding, the minister added, saying it would be a "good sign" to the international community, which has been asking Lebanon to reform its energy sector.

