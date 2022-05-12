Finland said on Thursday it would apply to join NATO "without delay", with Sweden expected to follow suit, suggesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bring about the very expansion of the Western military alliance that Vladimir Putin aimed to prevent. The Kremlin said Finland's move was "definitely" a threat to Russia and that the enlargement of U.S.-led NATO would not make Europe or the world more stable.

FIGHTING * Ukraine reported pushing back Russian forces in a counterattack that could signal a shift in the momentum of the war and shut gas flows on a route through Russian-held territory, raising the specter of an energy crisis in Europe.

* Russia said on Thursday its forces hit two ammunition depots in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. The defense ministry said Russia had destroyed a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system in the Kharkiv region and a radar station near Odesa. * One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned the West that the increasing military support given to Ukraine by the United States and its allies risked triggering a conflict between Russia and NATO.

* The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable as in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, and they are not up to the job in Ukraine, said a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Reports of battlefield developments could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

ENERGY AND SANCTIONS * Ukraine's announcement on Tuesday that it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit point bringing Russian fuel to Europe does not present a gas supply issue, the European Commission said on Thursday.

* Moscow has slapped sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that brings Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of the Russian gas producer Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption. INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE

* NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in the coming days and will grant membership quickly, diplomats and officials said, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces a radical rethink of European security. * Sweden's government plans to submit an application to join NATO next week, following neighbor Finland in re-writing its post-World War Two security policy, Expressen newspaper reported on Thursday.

HUMAN IMPACT * The U.N. Human Rights Council will decide on Thursday whether to launch an investigation into alleged abuses by Russian troops in the Kyiv area that Ukraine says amount to war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians.

* The near-constant crump of shellfire washed over the battered hamlet of Vilkhivka, testifying to fierce fighting beyond its wind-swept fields between Ukrainian troops pressing a counter-offensive and Russian forces that once occupied the area. Villagers have only just begun filtering back to retrieve possessions from properties, salvaging what they can despite the peril from unexploded ordnance. QUOTES

* "The war will end when Russia returns our right to live," Ukrainian President Zelenskiy told French students via video link. * "This war will not last forever. There will be a time when peace negotiations will take place. I do not see that in the immediate future. But I can say one thing. We will never give up," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

