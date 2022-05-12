Allahabad HC rejects plea seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal
The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the plea seeking to open 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities. The hearing seeking an investigation over 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal concluded on Thursday.
The plea was filed by Rajneesh Singh, a BJP youth media in-charge, before the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court that sought the directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities. The plea sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI. The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiva Temple. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
On video seer claims denied entry to Taj Mahal for saffron robe; says will hold Dharma Sansad there
Ayodhya seer who called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj Mahal stopped from visiting monument
HC dismisses plea on Taj Mahal, pulls up petitioner
HC dismisses plea on Taj Mahal, pulls up petitioner
Open closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain presence of Hindu idols: Plea in HC