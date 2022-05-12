Left Menu

New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:45 IST
Bhagwant Khuba to address at India’s Solar Energy Market
Discussion about investment in India and opportunity that India offers for RE manufacturers was discussed. Image Credit: Twitter(@bhagwantkhuba)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Shri Bhagwant Khuba reached Munich, Germany today to attend Intersolar Europe 2022. The Minister would deliver keynote address at the investment promotion event "India's Solar Energy Market" today.

Mr. Tobias Winter, Director, Indo German Energy Forum(IGEF) and Mr. Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, CEO National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) welcomed the minister. The MoS met the Indian diaspora at Munich. MoS took a ride in an Electric Vehicle. He expressed that India offers a great opportunity to EV manufacturers to invest in India.

One to one discussion with a group head of one of the world's leading RE industry company was held. Discussion about investment in India and opportunity that India offers for RE manufacturers was discussed.

(With Inputs from PIB)

