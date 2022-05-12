Parshottam Rupala stresses on breed-wise report of livestock's utility for policy makers and researchers

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Shri Parshottam Rupala released the Breed-Wise Report Of Livestock And Poultry based on 20th Livestock Census here today. Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State, for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, graced the occasion. Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Shri Upamanyu Basu, JS were present.

Shri Rupala highlighted the significance of the report for the upgradation of the livestock and stressed on its utility for the policy makers and researchers. The breed-wise data collection was done along with 20th Livestock Census during the year 2019. It was for the first time in the country that breed wise data was collected by using tablet computers instead of paper mode which is indeed a unique attempt. The livestock, as well as poultry birds, were counted according to their breeds as recognized by National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR). Considering the importance of Livestock Sector, it becomes essential for the policymaker and researcher to ascertain the various breeds of livestock species so that the livestock species can be genetically upgraded for optimum achievement for its product and also for other purposes.

The major highlights of Breed-wise Report of Livestock and Poultry are summarised below:

The report has covered 184 recognized indigenous/exotic & crossbred breeds of 19 selected species that are registered by the NBAGR (National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources).

There are 41 recognized indigenous whereas 4 exotic/crossbred breeds of cattle covered in this report.

As per the report, the Exotic and Crossbred animal contribute nearly 26.5% of the total cattle population whereas 73.5% are Indigenous and Non-descript cattle.

Crossbred Jersey has the highest share with 49.3% as compared to 39.3% of Crossbred Holstein Friesian (HF) in total Exotic/Crossbred cattle.

Gir, Lakhimi and Sahiwal breeds have major contribution in total Indigenous Cattle.

In Buffalo, the Murrah breed majorly contributes with 42.8% which is commonly found in UP and Rajasthan.

In Sheep, there are 3 exotics and 26 indigenous breeds were found in the country. Among the pure exotic breeds, Corriedale breed majorly contributes with 17.3% and in the indigenous breeds the Nellore breed contribute the highest in the category with 20.0% share.

In Goats, there are 28 indigenous breeds found in the country. The Black Bengal breed contributes the highest with 18.6%.

In exotic/crossbred pigs, crossbred pig contributes 86.6% whereas Yorkshire contributes majorly with 8.4%. In indigenous pigs, Doom breed major contributes with 3.9%.

In Horse & Ponies, the share of Marwari breed majorly contributes with 9.8%.

In Donkeys, the share of Spiti breed contributes with 8.3%.

In Camel, Bikaneri breed majorly contributes with 29.6%.

In Poultry, desi fowl, Aseel breed majorly contribute in both backyard poultry and commercial poultry farm.

(With Inputs from PIB)