Russian sanctions are not designed to stop gas to EU- Germany

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:58 IST
Germany said on Thursday it didn't expect Russian sanctions against EU subsidiaries of state-firm Gazprom to result in a stoppage of gas deliveries, adding that the punitive measures seem designed to drive up prices.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said during a news conference that the sanctions constituted an escalation, accusing Russia of using energy as a weapon.

He said Germany would not raise the emergency level from its current level as an expected drop of 3% of Russian gas deliveries as a result of the news sanctions could be compensated on the market albeit at higher prices.

