BRIEF-Ukraine Gas System Operator: Gazprom Has Not Taken Opportunity For Transit Via Sokhranivka

UKRAINE'S GAS SYSTEM OPERATOR https://bit.ly/3MaKHk2: * SAYS PJSC GAZPROM HAS NOT TAKEN THE OPPORTUNITY TO TRANSFER TRANSIT CAPACITY FROM SOKHRANIVKA TO SUDZHA

* SAYS CONFIRMED NOMINATION FOR NATURAL GAS TRANSIT THROUGH THE GMS SUDZHA IS 53.2 MILLION CUBIC METERS (-27% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS GAS DAY ON 11.05.2022) * SAYS NO TRANSIT THROUGH THE GMS SOKHRANIVKA

