BP chief says UK windfall tax would not affect investment plans
A British windfall tax on energy companies would not change BP's 18 billion pound ($22 billion) investment plans in the country to 2030, Chief Executive Bernard Looney told shareholders on Thursday.
A British windfall tax on energy companies would not change BP's 18 billion pound ($22 billion) investment plans in the country to 2030, Chief Executive Bernard Looney told shareholders on Thursday. Britain's Conservative government has rejected calls by the opposition Labour Party to levy a windfall tax on energy companies which have benefitted from high oil and gas prices, saying such a tax would deter investment.
"Our 18 billion pound plans are not somehow contingent on whether or not there is a windfall tax," Looney said at an annual shareholder meeting. ($1 = 0.8201 pounds)
