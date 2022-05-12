People News Roundup: Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston
Chef Mario Batali was acquitted on Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman at a Boston bar in 2017 while posing with her for fan "selfie" photos, with the judge doubting the credibility of the accuser in the latest #MeToo era trial involving a U.S. celebrity accused of misconduct toward women. In the non-jury trial, Judge James Stanton of Boston Municipal Court found Batali, 61, not guilty of a charge of indecent assault and battery brought in 2019.
