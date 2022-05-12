People News Roundup: Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston

Left Menu

Mario Batali Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston

Chef Mario Batali was acquitted on Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman at a Boston bar in 2017 while posing with her for fan "selfie" photos, with the judge doubting the credibility of the accuser in the latest #MeToo era trial involving a U.S. celebrity accused of misconduct toward women. In the non-jury trial, Judge James Stanton of Boston Municipal Court found Batali, 61, not guilty of a charge of indecent assault and battery brought in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

