German regulator does not expect immediate fallout from Russia's Yamal move
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:37 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's energy regulator on Thursday said a stop of Russian gas flows through the Yamal pipeline to Europe via Poland was not expected to endanger German supply security. "Hardly any gas to Germany has been going through this pipeline for weeks," a spokesman for the regulatory authority said in a written statement.
"Most volumes went to Poland," he added.
