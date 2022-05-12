Left Menu

German regulator does not expect immediate fallout from Russia's Yamal move

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:37 IST
German regulator does not expect immediate fallout from Russia's Yamal move
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's energy regulator on Thursday said a stop of Russian gas flows through the Yamal pipeline to Europe via Poland was not expected to endanger German supply security. "Hardly any gas to Germany has been going through this pipeline for weeks," a spokesman for the regulatory authority said in a written statement.

"Most volumes went to Poland," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022