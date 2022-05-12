IEA may release more oil if needed, says executive director
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:44 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The International Energy Agency (IEA) may release more oil in future if it is necessary, its executive director Fatih Birol said on Thursday during a visit to Warsaw.
In two recent moves the IEA released only 9% of what it has in stock.
