Left Menu

J-K govt employee injured in Budgam terrorist attack succumbs at SMHS hospital

A government employee, who was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday, succumbed to bullet injuries.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:12 IST
J-K govt employee injured in Budgam terrorist attack succumbs at SMHS hospital
Rahul Bhat, the government employee who died in terror attack . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government employee, who was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday, succumbed to bullet injuries. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora.

Rahul Bhat was taken to Srinagar's SMHS hospital, where he died. Condemning the crime, The Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted, "The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime."

Meanwhile, the search operation was launched immediately after the incident to nab the attackers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022