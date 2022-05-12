Bhopal: AAI provides space to SHGs at airports to promote, sell their products

In order to provide a platform for women, artisans and craftsmen to promote their products, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun allocating space to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at its airports to sell their locally developed products. The opportunity is being provided under AAI's initiative, the Venue for Skilled Artisans in the Region (AVSAR). Under this scheme, an area of 100-200 square feet has been earmarked at each AAI operated airport.

Two such outlets under AVSAR have been opened at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. Women SHGs are promoting and marketing their products at these outlets. Every group is allotted space for a duration of 15 days. The Director of the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, Amrit Minj said, "In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Self-Help Groups have been given an opportunity to sell their products here. Under this (AVSAR) scheme, two outlets have been opened at Bhopal Airport and the air travellers have praised this initiative. The scheme will contribute to the economic uplifting of Self-Help Groups."

These outlets are emerging as a major attraction among air travellers. The members of SHGs have also welcomed this initiative of AAI, which aims to empower them by the way of extending their reach. President of an SHG 'Hunar Kala', Sonam Kahar said, "We never thought that we would get an opportunity to display our products at an airport. I am happy with the response we have got and I want more such opportunities to be given to us so that we can expand our business".

A customer and air traveller, Dimple Sharma said, "The collection here is good and the material is also good. I support this scheme of government and I believe that it should help women through such ways. I am so impressed with this scheme". While around a dozen AAI airports including Chennai, Agartala and Amritsar have already started allotting space to SHGs, several others are in the process.

This initiative aims to provide tremendous visibility to small groups and prepare them to promote and market their products to the wider spectrum, reaching out to the larger population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)