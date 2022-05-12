Left Menu

BP CEO says longer term investment depends on fiscal stability

A windfall tax on energy companies would not change BP's 18 billion pound ($22 billion) investment plans in Britain to 2030, although fiscal instability would be disruptive in the longer term, Chief Executive Bernard Looney said on Thursday. Britain's Conservative government has rejected calls by the opposition Labour Party to levy a windfall tax on energy companies that have benefited from high oil and gas prices, saying such a tax would deter investment.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:27 IST
BP CEO says longer term investment depends on fiscal stability

A windfall tax on energy companies would not change BP's 18 billion pound ($22 billion) investment plans in Britain to 2030, although fiscal instability would be disruptive in the longer term, Chief Executive Bernard Looney said on Thursday.

Britain's Conservative government has rejected calls by the opposition Labour Party to levy a windfall tax on energy companies that have benefited from high oil and gas prices, saying such a tax would deter investment. "Our 18 billion pound plans are not somehow contingent on whether or not there is a windfall tax," Looney said at an annual shareholder meeting.

"By definition, windfall taxes are unpredictable - and so would challenge investment in home-grown energy... We would love to invest even more - and one of the key foundations of any such decisions will be a stable fiscal environment." ($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022