French source: pessimistic US, Iran can quickly resolve nuclear deal differences

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:06 IST
French source: pessimistic US, Iran can quickly resolve nuclear deal differences
  • France

There is still use in reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, even though he was pessimistic that the United States and Iran could resolve an outstanding bilateral issue quickly.

The source told reporters ahead of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Germany that Iran's arrest of two French citizens was a provocation and Tehran would be mistaken to play for time to revive the nuclear deal.

