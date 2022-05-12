Road, rail transport hit in Assam's Dima Hasao due to landslides

Road transport and train services have been disrupted in hilly areas of Dima Hasao district of Assam due to several landslides, said an official on Thursday. Due to the incessant rainfall in the past couple of days, the district reported several landslides which affected rail routes between Maibang and Mahur, delaying trains. The railway teams are working to restore the damaged parts.

Station Master of New Haflong Railway Station, Babulal Badak said that there was a report of a landslide on the route between the towns of Maibong and Mahur. "We had stopped passenger train at Maibong station. Our teams are working to restore the damaged track. Several trains are running slowly due to the landslide," a railway official said.

The police and administration officials rescued 11 labourers who were stuck on the other side of the Jatinga river near Harangajao. According to reports, the National Highway route between Haflong and Silchar area has been cut off as water level rose on the highway near Kapurcherra in the hill district, while Haflong-Lanka road has also been cut off due to heavy landslide in various areas in between the routes. On the other hand, several parts of Haflong town have also been inundated by the heavy downpour. (ANI)

