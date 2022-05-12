Left Menu

NHRC seeks report from Centre, Delhi govt, CPCB on contaminated groundwater near landfills

The National Human Rights Commission of India on Thursday sought a report from the centre, the Delhi government and Central Pollution Control Board on reported highly contaminated groundwater near four landfill sites in the National Capital.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Human Rights Commission of India on Thursday sought a report from the centre, the Delhi government and Central Pollution Control Board on reported highly contaminated groundwater near four landfill sites in the National Capital. NHRC in its reports said that the commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that the groundwater near Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla landfill sites and Engineered Sanitary landfill in Bawana, Delhi is becoming dangerously contaminated.

The commission has issued notices to the Jal Shakti Ministry, CPCB to file a detailed report within six weeks, consisting of the measures to be taken to solve the issue. "Considering the reported groundwater contamination as a major threat to health and the environment, the Commission has issued notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi and Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit a detailed report in six weeks. This report should include the steps being taken or proposed to be taken to deal with the problem," the official statement read.

According to a media report dated May 9, 2022, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee collected samples from several sites near each landfill site in 2021, which were found to be far more contaminated than the desirable limit. Experts have reportedly said that prolonged consumption of water with high TDS levels can be harmful to human health. Reportedly, the primary source of contamination in groundwater is non-segregated waste that is being dumped at landfill sites where this waste is reportedly being dissolved into the soil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

