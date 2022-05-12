Odisha CM approves MCL's proposal to start Talcher medical college

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the proposal of the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to start the Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Talcher area of Angul district. MCL will provide the funding for the establishment and running of the Medical college and hospital, while the Health and Family Welfare Department will be responsible for its administration.

This medical college is a major step towards providing quality health care facilities to the people of Angul and adjacent districts. It will further strengthen the efforts of the state government to improve the capacity of the medical education institutions in the state. The medical college constructed by MCL on the 20 acres of land provided by the State government will have 100 seats capacity admission per year and the hospital has facilities with 500 beds.

Notably, MCL initially tried to operate the college and hospital through PPP mode. However, later MCL, based on a conversation between the Union Minister of Coal and Chief Minister, had sent a proposal to the state government to take over the responsibility of operating the medical college and hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)