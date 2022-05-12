Jagan to lead AP delegation to World Economic Forum meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lead a delegation of ministers and officials to the 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum beginning May 22 in Davos, Switzerland, where the state will showcase its potential with the theme ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’.

The Chief Minister would address the global leaders on the “2030 Industrial Development Agenda” of AP, dwelling on its latest approaches and strategies to support revival of the manufacturing sector and also identify specific areas for public-private and international cooperation so as to update industrial strategies.

From being a Forum Member Associate, AP will now become the Forum Platform Partner by signing the “Platform Partnership for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains” contract with the WEF, state Industries Minister G Amarnath said here on Thursday.

This would help the state in establishing “meaningful business connections” with key countries, regional actors of government, businesses, academia and international organisations, Amarnath told a press conference.

“Unlike in the past where tall claims were made, we would be participating in the WEF not to bring investments to the state but showcase AP, its potential and opportunities in various sectors. We will be interacting with global leaders, heads and representatives of at least 30 major multinational companies during the WEF meeting,” the Industries Minister said.

Amarnath said AP would also showcase to the world its “people-centric sustainable governance policies’, aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

In partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry, AP would also host three state sessions on healthcare (May 23), education and skilling (May 24) and transition to decarbonised economy (25th), the Minister added.

Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven and AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Managing Director J V N Subrahmanyam also attended.

