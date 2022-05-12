Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-05-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 21:25 IST
G7 ministers to discuss how to end Ukrainian grain blockade - German foreign minister
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialised nations (G7) will discuss how to end a blockade of Ukrainian grain to enable it to be exported to the world, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"There are 25 million tons of grain currently blocked in the Ukrainian port of Odesa, which means food for millions of people in the world that is urgently needed, above all in African countries and in the Middle East," Baerbock said.

The war in Ukraine has sent global prices for grain, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer soaring, with United Nations agencies warning that the price hikes will worsen a food crisis in Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

