Jitendra Singh calls for sustainable startups with indigenous innovation

Emphasizing building sustainable startups with indigenous innovation, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said innovation has to become a dynamic process in order to make startups sustainable. Speaking at the inaugural event of "Iconic 75 Industry Connect ('i' Connect)" at Jorhat in Assam, Singh said, "While our research establishments are well equipped and competent to develop the world-class technologies and products in laboratories, there is a gap in terms of taking these to market and ultimately to the society for the benefit of common women and men of the country."

He said if startups are to remain sustainable, innovation has to become a dynamic process. He said the aim of industry connect is to explore globally benchmarked technologies and products for making the country self-sustaining and self-generating.

Singh said research and industry share a reciprocal relationship to thrive and grow and he urged the industry to have an equal stake in research and development through meaningful investment for making and taking the world-class products from laboratories to market. He also underlined the need for the brand building of the products to carve a niche in Indian and world markets. The Minister said the iconic 75 Industry Connect ('i'-connect) events are aimed at forging partnerships with industry in 10 thematic and focus areas. He said the forging of partnerships with industry is of paramount importance and called for further strengthening of ties between academia and industry to develop cutting edge technologies and products and deliver them in the shortest possible time frame.

Singh expressed hope that Northeast region as a land of unexplored potential will become the destination of future startups, entrepreneurship and new investment, due to its rich bio-diversity and huge bamboo resources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)