J-K LG condemns 'barbaric killing' of govt employee by terrorists, says guilty will not go unpunished

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the "barbaric killing" of a government employee by terrorists at Budgam.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:33 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the "barbaric killing" of a government employee by terrorists at Budgam. "I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J-K government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief", stated Office of J-K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday.

In what appears to be a targeted killing, deceased Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora was shot at by terrorists on Thursday. Injured Rahul Bhat was taken to Srinagar's SMHS hospital, where he was declared dead.

Condemning the crime, The Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted, "The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime and have used pistol for committing this crime." Meanwhile, the search operation was launched immediately after the incident to nab the attackers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

