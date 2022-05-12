Left Menu

U.S. to permit some foreign investment in northern Syria without sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:47 IST
The United States said on Thursday it would permit some foreign investment in areas of northern Syria outside government control without coming under sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury Department has issued a general license allowing some economic activity in several sectors including agriculture, construction, finance and health services, according to a statement on its website.

A U.S. official had flagged the move the previous day, saying it was aimed at helping a region previously controlled by Islamic State.

