GM agrees to boost wages 8.5% at major Mexico plant, union says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-05-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 00:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@gmapj)
U.S. automaker General Motors has agreed to raise wages 8.5% in a new collective contract for its production hub in the central Mexican city of Silao, the plant's new union SINTTIA said on Thursday.

SINTTIA became the first independent union at the plant in one of the first union elections under a new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which seeks to reduce the vast wage gap between U.S. and Mexican workers. GM declined to provide details on the contract deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

