Youth arrested in Karnataka on charges of raping Russian tourist's minor daughter in Goa

A youth was arrested in Karnataka's Gadag district on charges of raping the minor daughter of a Russian tourist in Goa's Arambol, informed a police official on Thursday. Police registered a case against the accused under section 376 (rape) IPC and POCSO act.

"Around two days ago, we received a complaint from a Russian tourist that she was staying in Arambol and someone molested her minor daughter. A case under section 376 (rape) IPC and POCSO act were registered. The accused has been identified as Ravi Ramani, a room service boy in the same hotel," Shobhit D Saxena, SP (Crime Branch), Goa Police told ANI. He added, "After the incident, the accused remained absconding but immediately a team was formed. He was located in the Gadag district of Karnataka. He was apprehended and has been placed under arrest. We've also uploaded his name to the sexual offenders' list."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

