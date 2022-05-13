J-K: Three held in Anantnag for involvement in stone-pelting incident on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Three persons including two minors were arrested for allegedly being involved in a stone-pelting incident in the Janglat Mandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, informed police on Thursday. The two minors who have been identified as Sahil Tariq Shah and Moin Majeed were sent to the Juvenile home of Srinagar, while one accused named Zahid Ahmed Guroo is on police remand, according to an official statement issued by the Anantnag Police.

The other two accused Fazil Khursheed and Majid Ahmed are yet to be arrested, police said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

"Pertinently, a stone pelting incident on security forces took place on Eid and to facilitate the prayers and keep in view the safety of common people, the police had not retaliated at that time," said the police. Police had already registered a case against the accused persons in this regard. (ANI)

