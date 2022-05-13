Gazprom cuts nominations for gas transit via Ukraine on May 13
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:34 IST
Russia's Gazprom has reduced the booked capacity for gas transit through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on May 13 to 60.8 million cubic meters (mcm) from the previously announced 65.7 mcm, Ukraine pipeline operator data showed on Friday.
The state-run operator said earlier that Gazprom had booked a capacity of 53.45 mcm via Sudzha for Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to deliver remarks on Thursday in support of Ukraine, White House says
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
IAEA delivers specialised equipment to Ukraine for security of nuclear facilities
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
AP-NORC poll: Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation