Left Menu

Maharashtra: NIA arrests gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides in D-company case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, have arrested gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) involved in handling the D-Company's illegal activities and terrorist financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:45 IST
Maharashtra: NIA arrests gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides in D-company case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, have arrested gangster Chhota Shakeel's aides Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) involved in handling the D-Company's illegal activities and terrorist financing in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The case pertains to terror activities of the international terrorist network of D-Company (involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates), which was allegedly indulged in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) and unauthorised possession of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with the international terrorist organization including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).

Both the arrested persons will be produced before the NIA Special court today for seeking police custody. The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) has issued a Red Corner Notice against the 51-year old who was allegedly involved in extortions, narcotics smuggling and violent terrorist activities, and used to operate an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, i.e., May 9, the NIA had conducted raids at 29 locations including Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, and Bhendi Bazar and the NIA had detained six persons, namely Saleem Fruit, Kayyum, Sami Hingora, Guddu Pathan, Mobina Bhiwandiwala and Aslam Patani for the interrogation. During the searches, various incriminating materials including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash, huge cash and firearms were seized.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022