Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine at 61.97 mcm

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Friday seen at 61.97 million cubic meters (mcm), compared with 50.6 mcm on Thursday.

The application for gas supply via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted the use of the Sokhranovka route.

