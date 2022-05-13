Russia struck oil refinery in central Ukraine, defense ministry says
Russia's defense ministry said on Friday that its forces struck the Kremenchug oil refinery in central Ukraine, destroying its production capacity and fuel tanks.
The ministry also said its forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft in Kharkiv region.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
