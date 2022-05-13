Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Friday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to around 946,741-megawatt-hours (MWh) per day, versus 625,135 MWh per day on Thursday, the data showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Friday seen at 61.97 million cubic meters (mcm), compared with 50.6 mcm on Thursday.

The application for gas supply via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said. On Wednesday, Moscow imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption.

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland into Germany have been mostly operating in reverse flow from west to east over the past weeks and Gazprom stopped supplies to Poland in April. Exit flows into Poland at the Mall now metering point on the German border stood at 9,634,008 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) on Friday morning, slightly down from roughly 9,781,207 kWh/h at midnight, data from the Cascade pipeline operator showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable day on day, at 73,433,694 kWh/h.

