Left Menu

Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Friday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed. Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to around 946,741 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, versus 625,135 MWh per day on Thursday, the data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:45 IST
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia rise, operator data shows
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine rose on Friday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to around 946,741-megawatt-hours (MWh) per day, versus 625,135 MWh per day on Thursday, the data showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine at the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Friday seen at 61.97 million cubic meters (mcm), compared with 50.6 mcm on Thursday.

The application for gas supply via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said. On Wednesday, Moscow imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption.

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland into Germany have been mostly operating in reverse flow from west to east over the past weeks and Gazprom stopped supplies to Poland in April. Exit flows into Poland at the Mall now metering point on the German border stood at 9,634,008 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) on Friday morning, slightly down from roughly 9,781,207 kWh/h at midnight, data from the Cascade pipeline operator showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable day on day, at 73,433,694 kWh/h.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022