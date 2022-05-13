J-K: 3 Govt employees terminated over terror links

Three government employees have been sacked by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for their alleged active support to the terrorism. Altaf Hussain Pandit, Chemistry professor of Kashmir University, Mohd Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in the School Education department and Ghulam Rasool, a Jammu & Kashmir Police constable terminated from govt service over terror links, said J-K Administration sources.

The recent crackdown on a terror group and anti-national network, that took place on Thursday, was a part of the government's effort to detect and mitigate terror elements within the system who sneak-in into the system during the previous regimes. According to the sources, Pandit was actively associated with Jamaat-e-Islam (JeI) and had crossed over to Pakistan for terror training. He remained an active terrorist of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for three years before his arrest by the security forces in 1993.

He also remained an active cadre of JeI and worked as a terror recruiter. He was instrumental in organizing stone-pelting, and violent protests against the killing of terrorists in 2011 and 2014. In 2015, he became an executive member of the Kashmir University Teachers Association and allegedly used the position to propagate secessionism among students. He also motivated students to join terror ranks. Maqbool Hajam was a terror overground worker (OGW) who used to radicalize people. He was part of a mob which attacked a police station in Sogam and other government buildings. Despite being a government teacher, he was always found involved in terror activities.

And the third official terminated, Rasool was working as an underground supporter of terrorists. He was also an informer to the terrorists, who used to tip off the terrorists and OGWs about anti-terror operations. He is also accused of leaking the names of police personnel involved in anti-terror operations. Rasool was in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad alias Aurangzeb, who has crossed over to Pakistan.

Sources also said that the designated committee in J-K for scrutinizing and recommending cases under article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India had recommended the termination of these three employees from their government service for having terror links and working as an overground worker (OGW). (ANI)

