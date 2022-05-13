Left Menu

G7 invoke 'unity' against Russia; EU pledges Ukraine funds

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:28 IST
G7 invoke 'unity' against Russia; EU pledges Ukraine funds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union is giving Ukraine another 500 million euros ($520 million) to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion, the bloc's foreign affairs chief said Friday at a gathering in Germany of top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign policy, said he was also hopeful of getting the bloc's member nations to agree to an oil embargo against Russia soon, despite misgivings from some countries.

"We will provide a new tranche of 500 more million to support the military of Ukraine," Borrell told reporters ahead of the G-7 meeting in Weissenhaus, on Germany's Baltic Sea coast. The funds would be allocated for the purchase of heavy weapons and take the EU's total financial support for Ukraine to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), he added.

Top diplomats from Germany, Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and the United States also are attending the meeting. They plan to seek more ways to pile pressure on Russia through economic sanctions, isolate Moscow internationally, and counter disinformation spread by Russia, Borrell said.

EU diplomats are scheduled to hold talks Monday on a possible embargo on Russian oil. Hungary has resisted the move because of its heavy dependence on Russian imports, but Borrell expressed optimism.

"We need this agreement, and we will have it," he said. "We have to understand the specific circumstances of every one of the 27 member states," he added. "But if there is no agreement at the level of the ambassadors Monday, the ministers when they gather for the Foreign Affairs Council, they have to provide the political impetus." Borrell said it was important for the G-7 meeting to present a "united front" - a sentiment echoed by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"It's very important at this time that we keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin by supplying more weapons to Ukraine and by increasing the sanctions," she said. "G-7 unity is vital during this crisis to protect freedom and democracy.'' Among the issues on the agenda in Weissenhaus is how to unblock millions of tons of grain stuck in Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter, that is urgently needed to ease food shortages around the world.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his counterpart from neighboring Moldova, Nicu Popescu, were invited to attend the meeting as guests.

About 3,500 police officers were deployed at the event site northeast of Hamburg to provide security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022