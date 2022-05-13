Six Tokay Gecko lizards rescued in Assam
Police rescued six Tokay gecko lizards in Assam's Sonitpur district, an officer said on Friday.
He said police rescued the lizards when a man was trying to sell them to some persons who deal in illegal trade in the Manshiri area under Borghat police station on Thursday night.
The estimated market value of the lizards was estimated to be Rs six lakh.
Manipur is considered to be a hub of illegal tokay gecko trade in the North East but in recent years, it has increased in Assam which is also considered a transit for other states and southeast Asian countries.
The tokay gecko is a nocturnal Asian lizard growing up to about 40 cm in length and easily identified by its orange-spotted blue-grey skin.
In Southeast Asia, it is believed to have descended from dragons and is considered to be a symbol of good luck and fertility.
The species is poached for traditional medicinal purposes in Southeast Asian countries.
