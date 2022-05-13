Left Menu

SDMC conducts demolition drive at Vishnu Garden area

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive at main Khayala Road in Delhi's Vishnu Garden area on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:10 IST
SDMC conducts demolition drive at Vishnu Garden area
Visual from the Vishnu Garden area in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive at main Khayala Road in Delhi's Vishnu Garden area on Friday. According to a Junior Engineer (JE) at Vishnu Garden, all the land area which is ahead of the building line will be removed.

He also mentioned that they have got the full support of police officials, hence no unwanted situation can occur during the drive. The SDMC began its first phase of the demolition drive on May 4 and was decided to continue till today.

Beginning from Karni Singh Shooting Range area in Tughlakabad, the drive covered several parts of South Delhi including Shaheen Bagh and New Friends Colony. SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan had earlier disclosed on April 25, that the aforesaid demolition drive is a month-long plan was sent to the police for the anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022