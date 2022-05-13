Left Menu

Kremlin: report of possible gas cuts for Finland 'most likely a hoax'

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 13-05-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 15:10 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
A report in a Finnish newspaper that Russia may cut gas supplies to Finland as soon as Friday seems to be fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Most likely, this is another newspaper hoax," he told a conference call, adding that Gazprom remained a reliable gas supplier.

Newspaper Iltalehti reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that Finnish politicians had been warned that Russia could halt gas supplies to its neighbor on Friday.

