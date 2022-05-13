Left Menu

Tigress found dead in Ranthambore

Forest officials said T-61 was the daughter of T-8 Ladli and T-34 Kumbha and had made Zone 7 and 8 of the tiger reserve as its territory and was seen with T-58.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:19 IST
A tigress was found dead at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Friday, an official said. The carcass of T-61, aged around 11 years, was found in Zone 7 of the tiger reserve, following which it was taken to the Rajbagh forest chowki.

Ranthambore Field Director Seduram Yadav said prima facie the death occurred after falling from a height but the exact cause of it will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives. Forest officials said T-61 was the daughter of T-8 (Ladli) and T-34 (Kumbha) and had made Zone 7 and 8 of the tiger reserve its territory and was seen with T-58. The animal's last rites were performed after a post-mortem was conducted by veterinarians in presence of forest and administrative officials, Yadav said.

