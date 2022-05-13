Left Menu

Germany to earmark 430 mln euros for fighting world hunger

Germany is planning to provide an additional 430 million euros ($446.5 million) in aid to fight world hunger, the Development Ministry said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Spiegel magazine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-05-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 16:31 IST
Germany to earmark 430 mln euros for fighting world hunger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is planning to provide an additional 430 million euros ($446.5 million) in aid to fight world hunger, the Development Ministry said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Spiegel magazine. Some 238 million euros will go towards supporting the development of sustainable agriculture and education, while around another 192 million euros is earmarked for the "One World Without Hunger" initiative and for the World Food Programme, the ministry said.

The war in Ukraine has sent global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer soaring, with United Nations agencies warning that the price hikes will worsen a food crisis in Africa. The Russian invasion of Ukraine since February has disrupted shipping in the Black Sea, a major route for grains and other commodities, throttling exports from Ukraine and Russia.

($1 = 0.9631 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022