Germany to earmark 430 mln euros for fighting world hunger

Germany is planning to provide an additional 430 million euros ($446.5 million) in aid to fight world hunger, the Development Ministry said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Spiegel magazine. Some 238 million euros will go towards supporting the development of sustainable agriculture and education, while around another 192 million euros is earmarked for the "One World Without Hunger" initiative and for the World Food Programme, the ministry said.

The war in Ukraine has sent global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer soaring, with United Nations agencies warning that the price hikes will worsen a food crisis in Africa. The Russian invasion of Ukraine since February has disrupted shipping in the Black Sea, a major route for grains and other commodities, throttling exports from Ukraine and Russia.

($1 = 0.9631 euros)

