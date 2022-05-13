Terrorists must have asked someone about Rahul's identity before killing: Deceased Kashmiri pandit's wife

The wife of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit who was killed by the terrorists yesterday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, on Friday said that she is suspecting that terrorists must have acquired information about her husband's identity from his workplace before killing. Notably, Bhat, who was a government employee at Chadoora Tehsil Office, was shot at on Thursday following which he was declared dead at Srinagar's SMHS hospital.

Protests erupted soon after Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was killed in a targeted killing by terrorists in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. "He used to say everyone behaves nicely with him and nobody can harm him. Yet nobody protected him, they (terrorists) must've asked someone about him and his identity, otherwise, how would they've known," the wife said expressing her grief to the media.

The father of the deceased demanded an inquiry into the matter as he suspected the targeted killing of his son Rahul. "First, they asked who Rahul Bhat is and then they shot him. We want inquiry. There was a police station 100 ft away. There must've been security at the office but nobody was there. They should check CCTV footage," he said.

In a protest in Budgam, people demanded that the LG should speak to protesters. Earlier today, the last rites of Rahul Bhat were performed at Bantalab here on Friday.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa were present at the cremation ground for the last rites. On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the "barbaric killing".

"I strongly condemn the barbaric killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists at Budgam. Those behind this despicable terror attack will not go unpunished. J-K government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief", the Office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said in a statement. The Jammu and Kashmir police said that preliminary investigation revealed that two terrorists were involved in the heinous crime and have used pistols for committing the crime. (ANI)

