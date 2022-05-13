German gas supply is stable - energy regulator's report

Gas supply in Germany is stable overall, with storage levels at 39.3%, the national energy regulator said in a daily report on Friday as it closely monitors the possible effects of gas transit sanctions imposed by Russia. The Kremlin on Thursday said it had imposed sanctions on companies including Gazprom Germania, a former unit of Russian state company Gazprom, and its gas trading subsidiary Wings.

Energy wholesale prices were down on Friday after the government and Wingas said gas could be sourced elsewhere.

