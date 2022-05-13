Spain, Portugal cap gas price for power plants to lower cost for users

Spain and Portugal on Friday announced a temporary cap on the benchmark price of gas used by power plants to generate electricity, a move the Spanish energy minister said would immediately reduce costs for more than a third of households and 70% of industry.

European countries are struggling to manage surging gas and power prices, pushed higher by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and to mitigate their impact on consumers' spending power. Data from Spain's Mibgas gas market operator showed gas was trading at 79 euros per MWh on Friday, about four times higher than a year ago.

"Spain with this decision is leading a structural change in European energy policy," government spokesman Isabel Rodriguez told a press conference in Madrid. The European Commission agreed two weeks ago to allow Spain and Portugal to initially cap prices at 40 euros per megawatt-hour, with the price limit projected to average out at 50 euros over the coming 12 months.

Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera said the cap would immediately lower costs for 37% of private individuals and 70% of industrial operations, and would benefit all consumers within a year. Spain and Portugal had convinced Brussels they should be allowed to intervene in their own electricity prices, which are often inflated by expensive fossil fuel even though Iberia has large amounts of renewable power and little interconnection with the rest of Europe.

The reference price of gas has hitherto been set according to market conditions by companies generating power in thermal plants to then determine the price of power to be sold to customers through the regional wholesale market (MIBEL). Ribera said Brussels would give a final green light for the plan within 10 days.