Such hooligans are internationally funded terrorists: Kangana Ranaut on Mohali blast case

Days after a rocket-propelled grenade attack took place at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali that was allegedly carried out by a group of separatists, popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut urged the government to take strict action against the culprits and called such hooligans as internationally funded terrorists.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:23 IST
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Days after a rocket-propelled grenade attack took place at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali that was allegedly carried out by a group of separatists, popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut urged the government to take strict action against the culprits and called such hooligans as internationally funded terrorists. Ranaut further called for the need of having an 'Akhand Bharat'. Notably, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s idea of "Akhand Bharat" includes not only Pakistan and Bangladesh but also Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Tibet. It terms the combined region as a "Rashtra" based on "Hindu cultural" similarities.

Speaking at an event today in Chandigarh, the Bollywood actress said, "Punjab has always been India's part. Just because people raise issues for their own country, it doesn't mean we give them part of our country. Such hooligans are internationally funded terrorists. Common citizens do not support them. We are Bhartiya and need Akhand Bharat." "Whatever criminal activities are happening here, be it by jihadis or khalistanis, all should be dealt with law and order. The Government must take strict action against it," Ranaut said.

On May 9, a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, triggering a blast at the site, Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra said. After the attack, a popular separatist group claimed took the responsibility for carrying out the attack. However, the authenticity of this claim by the separatist group is yet to be verified. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

