Amit Shah to inaugurate national cyber forensic lab, address public meeting in Telangana tomorrow

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) and address a public meeting on the concluding day of the month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2 in Telangana in his day-long visit to the state on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 19:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah is likely to inaugurate National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) and address a public meeting on the concluding day of the month-long 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' Phase-2 in Telangana in his day-long visit to the state on Saturday. In his visit to the state, Shah will inaugurate the NCFL in Hyderabad at 3 pm.

The Home Minister will also address a public meeting on the concluding day of "Praja Sangram Yatra" (Phase-2) in Telangana's Thukkuguda municipality in Tukkuguda area at 6.30 p.m. The second phase of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJPs) 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' began last month on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi.

The first phase of the 'yatra' was held for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies in eight districts last year starting from Hyderabad and traversing Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet. Through the 'yatra', the BJP has been projecting the party's strength in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

