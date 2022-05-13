J-K govt constitutes SIT to probe Kashmiri pandit's murder

Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted an SIT to probe the murder of Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the J-K administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to his family.

"A decision has been taken to constitute special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack. The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached," Office of LG J-K tweeted. "J&K administration to provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of the daughter,"

Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on Thursday. (ANI)

