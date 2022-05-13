Russia's Inter RAO to halt power exports to Finland due lack of payment

Russian utility Inter RAO will stop exporting electricity to Finland from Saturday at 0100 local-time (Friday at 2200 GMT), the Finnish grid company said on Friday.

The trade in electricity imported from Russia will be suspended for the time being due to difficulties in receiving payments for electricity sold on the market, Fingrid said in a statement, citing Inter RAO.

"There is no threat to the adequacy of electricity in Finland," the grid said, adding that power from Russia accounted for some 10% of Finland's total power consumption.

